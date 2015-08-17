Everton boss Martinez urges trust in Kenwright

Roberto Martinez has sympathy with Everton supporters' frustration with the club's lack of spending in the transfer market, but urged fans to trust chairman Bill Kenwright.

So far in the current transfer window Everton have only signed Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu, while teenager Mason Holgate has also arrived from Barnsley.

During Saturday's 3-0 win at Southampton a plane flew over the St Mary's Stadium carrying a banner that read 'Kenwright & Co #Timetogo'.

Martinez says the fans' displeasure is understandable in the modern game, but paid tribute to "incredible chairman" Kenwright.

"I would be the same if I was watching a sport channel 24 hours a day and are just gauging my team by the amount of names that come and the amount of numbers they show," Martinez said.

"Remember every window I have been at Everton we have got stronger and we will carry on in the same way.

"There needs to be a level of trust. We have an incredible chairman, all he has is Everton at heart.

"Maybe we don't have a commercial budget or a Champions League budget but we are a big club and it's important we keep growing from season to season."