Everton midfielder Gomes hit with FA violent conduct charge

Everton’s Andre Gomes has been charged with violent conduct after his tackle on Aleksandar Mitrovic during Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Fulham, the Football Association has announced.

Portuguese midfielder Gomes appeared to stamp on Mitrovic in stoppage time in an incident which was not seen by referee Lee Probert.

“Everton’s Andre Gomes has been charged with violent conduct,” read an FA statement.

“This follows an incident in the 95th minute of the Premier League fixture against Fulham on Saturday [13/04/2019] that was not seen by the match officials but caught on video. The midfielder has until 18:00 on Tuesday [16/04/2019] to respond to the charge.”

Gomes escaped punishment from referee Probert, while Fulham, already relegated, won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Tom Cairney and Ryan Babel.

Everton signed Gomes on a season-long loan from Barcelona in August last year and he has been a regular for Marco Silva’s side this season, making a total of 28 appearances.