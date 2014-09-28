Every day is difficult at Bayern, says Guardiola

The defending German champions are unbeaten in the Bundesliga, having won four and drawn two of their matches so far.

Guardiola's men top the table and are already seven points ahead of regular title rivals Borussia Dortmund, but the Spaniard claims claims the campaign has been a struggle to this point.

"For me, every day is difficult," he said. "We have a lot of injured players after the World Cup, but every game we play a little bit better.

"It's just a matter of time until Borussia Dortmund gets up in the table - that's really clear, 100 per cent. They are a high-quality team.

"But there are also teams like Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen with Roger [Schmidt]. There is no doubt that these teams are real opponents for us in the Bundesliga.

"We have to focus on our game and talk about it after each match: did we play better than our opponent? OK. Did we play better than the last game? OK.

"That's our goal. It's only the sixth game week - anything could happen."

Bayern visit CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.