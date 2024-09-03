Quiz! Can you name the 40 most valuable players in the world right now?

Today's football quiz is all about the biggest players in the world.

So you should be getting full marks here, right? No excuses!

The transfer window has closed, and now the real business can truly begin with no distractions. Everyone's made their move – well, apart from in the Turkish and Saudi Arabian leagues, which for some reason remain open – and we have a good idea of how eveyone's going to line up.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every club in Europe this season?

So this is the perfect opportunity to test you on how well you know the squads that managers and directors of football have so painstakingly put together over the past few months of transfer madness.

We've used Transfermarkt's valuations as a guide to bring you the most valuable footballers on Earth. This is calculated by their worth to their current team, so that's contract length, ability and age-related.

There are 40 of the biggest stars on the planet to name for this one. We've given you eight minutes to get each of them and helped you out by supplying their club. Values are in Euros, as per Transfermarkt.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Who did Oasis star Noel Gallagher say this about?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

Quiz! Can you name every player from Nike's Secret Tournament?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?