Wirtz is now still sitting pretty as the most expensive Premier League player of all time

The most expensive football transfers of all time are huge fees, routinely running to figures far in excess of what you or any of us at FourFourTwo would have in our wallets on a day-to-day basis.

It's astonishing to think that a mere eight years ago, a £100 million transfer was unheard of: then came 2017, shattering that barrier, and now, we've seen over ten deals reach that eye-watering sum. Which begs the question: in today's footballing landscape, what is a player truly worth?

One compelling way to gauge a player's market value is by examining the historical transfer fees themselves. Below, you'll find a definitive list of the 100 most expensive football transfers of all time, ranked from the most expensive footballer of all time downwards. All figures are presented in pounds sterling, with exchange rates applied as necessary at the time of the transfer. Please note, these figures have not been adjusted for inflation.

The top 100

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Fee Player Age Nation From To Season Window 1 £194.51m Neymar 25 🇧🇷 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain 2017/18 Summer 2 £159.22m Kylian Mbappe 19 🇫🇷 Monaco Paris Saint-Germain 2018/19 Summer 3 £118.29m Philippe Coutinho 25 🇧🇷 Liverpool Barcelona 2017/18 Winter 4 £118.29m Ousmane Dembele 20 🇫🇷 Borussia Dortmund Barcelona 2017/18 Summer 5 £106.94m Florian Wirtz 22 🇩🇪 Bayer Leverkusen Liverpool 2025/26 Summer 6 £111.53m Joao Felix 19 🇵🇹 Benfica Atletico Madrid 2019/20 Summer 7 £105.92m Eden Hazard 28 🇧🇪 Chelsea Real Madrid 2019/20 Summer 8 £105.22m Antoine Griezmann 28 🇫🇷 Atletico Madrid Barcelona 2019/20 Summer 9 £103.49m Cristiano Ronaldo 33 🇵🇹 Real Madrid Juventus 2018/19 Summer 10 £103.13m Enzo Fernandez 22 🇦🇷 Benfica Chelsea 2022/23 Winter 11 £101.39m Declan Rice 24 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 West Ham United Arsenal 2023/24 Summer 12 £101.01m Jack Grealish 25 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aston Villa Manchester City 2021/22 Summer 13 £100.87m Moises Caicedo 21 🇪🇨 Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea 2023/24 Summer 14 £98.26m Jude Bellingham 20 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Borussia Dortmund Real Madrid 2023/24 Summer 15 £97.14m Romelu Lukaku 28 🇧🇪 Inter Milan Chelsea 2021/22 Summer 16 £85.83m Paul Pogba 23 🇫🇷 Juventus Manchester United 2016/17 Summer 17 £85.77m Gareth Bale 24 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Tottenham Real Madrid 2013/14 Summer 18 £83.68m Cristiano Ronaldo 24 🇵🇹 Manchester United Real Madrid 2009/10 Summer 19 £82.61m Harry Kane 30 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham Bayern Munich 2023/24 Summer 20 £82.61m Randal Kolo Muani 24 🇫🇷 Eintracht Frankfurt Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Summer 21 £80.97m Antony 22 🇧🇷 Ajax Manchester United 2022/23 Summer 22 £78.26m Josko Gvardiol 21 🇭🇷 RB Leipzig Manchester City 2023/24 Summer 23 £78.26m Neymar 31 🇧🇷 Paris Saint-Germain Al-Hilal 2023/24 Summer 24 £76.28m Harry Maguire 26 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Leicester City Manchester United 2019/20 Summer 25 £75.49m Frenkie de Jong 22 🇳🇱 Ajax Barcelona 2019/20 Summer 26 £75.00m Matthijs de Ligt 19 🇳🇱 Ajax Juventus 2019/20 Summer 27 £74.73m Neymar 21 🇧🇷 Santos Barcelona 2013/14 Summer 28 £74.21m Romelu Lukaku 24 🇧🇪 Everton Manchester United 2017/18 Summer 29 £74.17m Virgil van Dijk 26 🇳🇱 Southampton Liverpool 2017/18 Winter 30 £73.57m Gonzalo Higuain 28 🇦🇷 Napoli Juventus 2016/17 Summer 31 £73.07m Jadon Sancho 21 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Borussia Dortmund Manchester United 2021/22 Summer 32 £72.45m Darwin Nunez 23 🇺🇾 Benfica Liverpool 2022/23 Summer 33 £71.78m Dusan Vlahovic 22 🇷🇸 Fiorentina Juventus 2021/22 Winter 34 £71.64m Arthur Melo 24 🇧🇷 Barcelona Juventus 2020/21 Summer 35 £71.11m Kai Havertz 21 🇩🇪 Bayer Leverkusen Chelsea 2020/21 Summer 36 £70.77m Kepa Arrizabalaga 23 🇪🇸 Athletic Club Chelsea 2018/19 Summer 37 £70.15m Lucas Hernandez 23 🇫🇷 Atletico Madrid Bayern Munich 2019/20 Summer 38 £70.15m Nicolas Pepe 24 🇨🇮 Lille Arsenal 2019/20 Summer 39 £70.13m Victor Osimhen 21 🇳🇬 Lille Napoli 2020/21 Summer 40 £69.60m Hugo Ekitike 23 🇫🇷 Eintracht Frankfurt Liverpool 2025/26 Summer 41 £68.53m Wesley Fofana 21 🇫🇷 Leicester City Chelsea 2022/23 Summer 42 £68.19m Aurelien Tchouameni 22 🇫🇷 Monaco Real Madrid 2022/23 Summer 43 £67.65m Rasmus Hojlund 20 🇩🇰 Atalanta Manchester United 2023/24 Summer 44 £65.84m Luis Suarez 27 🇺🇾 Liverpool Barcelona 2014/15 Summer 45 £65.25m Victor Osimhen 26 🇳🇬 Napoli Galatasaray 2025/26 Summer 46 £65.25m Bryan Mbeumo 25 🇨🇲 Brentford Manchester United 2025/26 Summer 47 £65.22m Kai Havertz 24 🇩🇪 Chelsea Arsenal 2023/24 Summer 48 £65.17m Jhon Duran 21 🇨🇴 Aston Villa Al-Nassr 2024/25 Winter 49 £64.88m Romelu Lukaku 26 🇧🇪 Manchester United Inter Milan 2019/20 Summer 50 £63.69m Thomas Lemar 22 🇫🇷 Monaco Atletico Madrid 2018/19 Summer 51 £63.64m Ruben Dias 23 🇵🇹 Benfica Manchester City 2020/21 Summer 52 £63.48m Julian Alvarez 24 🇦🇷 Manchester City Atletico Madrid 2024/25 Summer 53 £63.48m Omar Marmoush 25 🇪🇬 Eintracht Frankfurt Manchester City 2024/25 Winter 54 £62.80m Matheus Cunha 26 🇧🇷 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United 2025/26 Summer 55 £61.87m Zlatan Ibrahimovic 27 🇸🇪 Inter Milan Barcelona 2009/10 Summer 56 £61.38m Rodri 23 🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid Manchester City 2019/20 Summer 57 £60.90m Luis Diaz 28 🇺🇾 Liverpool Bayern Munich 2025/26 Summer 58 £60.87m Dominik Szoboszlai 22 🇭🇺 RB Leipzig Liverpool 2023/24 Summer 59 £60.43m James Rodriguez 23 🇨🇴 Monaco Real Madrid 2014/15 Summer 60 £60.43m Angel Di Maria 26 🇦🇷 Real Madrid Manchester United 2014/15 Summer 61 £60.22m Casemiro 30 🇧🇷 Real Madrid Manchester United 2022/23 Summer 62 £59.97m Riyad Mahrez 27 🇩🇿 Leicester City Manchester City 2018/19 Summer 63 £59.67m Mykhaylo Mudryk 22 🇺🇦 Shakhtar Donetsk Chelsea 2022/23 Winter 64 £59.67m Alexander Isak 22 🇸🇪 Real Sociedad Newcastle United 2022/23 Summer 65 £59.65m Kaka 27 🇧🇷 Milan Real Madrid 2009/10 Summer 66 £59.38m Mateo Retegui 26 🇮🇹 Atalanta Al-Qadsiah 2025/26 Summer 67 £59.25m Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 23 🇬🇪 Napoli Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Winter 68 £58.87m Mason Mount 24 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea Manchester United 2023/24 Summer 69 £58.45m Achraf Hakimi 22 🇲🇦 Inter Milan Paris Saint-Germain 2021/22 Summer 70 £57.83m Alvaro Morata 24 🇪🇸 Real Madrid Chelsea 2017/18 Summer 71 £57.25m Viktor Gyokeres 27 🇸🇪 Sporting Arsenal 2025/26 Summer 72 £57.11m Matthijs de Ligt 22 🇳🇱 Juventus Bayern Munich 2022/23 Summer 73 £56.99m Bruno Fernandes 25 🇵🇹 Sporting Manchester United 2019/20 Winter 74 £56.99m Joao Cancelo 25 🇵🇹 Juventus Manchester City 2019/20 Summer 75 £56.95m Aymeric Laporte 23 🇪🇸 Athletic Club Manchester City 2017/18 Winter 76 £56.61m Christian Pulisic 20 🇺🇸 Borussia Dortmund Chelsea 2018/19 Winter 77 £56.52m Goncalo Ramos 22 🇵🇹 Benfica Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Winter 78 £55.86m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 28 🇬🇦 Borussia Dortmund Arsenal 2017/18 Winter 79 £55.66m Marc Cucurella 24 🇪🇸 Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea 2022/23 Summer 80 £55.51m Mohammed Kudus 24 🇬🇭 West Ham United Tottenham 2025/26 Summer 81 £55.41m Joao Pedro 23 🇧🇷 Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea 2025/26 Summer 82 £55.28m Alisson 25 🇧🇷 AS Roma Liverpool 2018/19 Summer 83 £55.24m Luka Jovic 21 🇷🇸 Eintracht Frankfurt Real Madrid 2019/20 Summer 84 £55.14m Kevin De Bruyne 24 🇧🇪 Wolfsburg Manchester City 2015/16 Summer 85 £55.05m Martin Zubimendi 26 🇪🇸 Real Sociedad Arsenal 2025/26 Summer 86 £54.77m Edinson Cavani 26 🇺🇾 Napoli Paris Saint-Germain 2013/14 Summer 87 £54.42m Dominic Solanke 26 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bournemouth Tottenham 2024/25 Summer 88 £54.38m Dean Huijsen 20 🇪🇸 Bournemouth Real Madrid 2025/26 Summer 89 £54.36m Tanguy Ndombele 22 🇫🇷 Lyon Tottenham 2019/20 Summer 90 £54.00m Romeo Lavia 19 🇧🇪 Southampton Chelsea 2023/24 Summer 91 £53.91m Matheus Nunes 25 🇵🇹 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 2023/24 Summer 92 £53.42m Anthony Elanga 23 🇸🇪 Nottingham Forest Newcastle United 2025/26 Summer 93 £53.33m Miralem Pjanic 30 🇧🇦 Juventus Barcelona 2020/21 Summer 94 £53.07m Naby Keita 23 🇬🇳 RB Leipzig Liverpool 2018/19 Summer 95 £52.57m Diego Costa 29 🇧🇷 Chelsea Atletico Madrid 2017/18 Winter 96 £52.47m Leny Yoro 18 🇫🇷 Lille Manchester United 2024/25 Summer 97 £52.17m Christopher Nkunku 25 🇫🇷 RB Leipzig Chelsea 2023/24 Summer 98 £52.17m Manuel Ugarte 22 🇺🇾 Sporting Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Summer 99 £52.17m Otavio 28 🇵🇹 Porto Al-Nassr 2023/24 Summer 100 £52.17m Malcom 26 🇧🇷 Zenit Saint-Petersburg Al-Hilal 2023/24 Summer

The top 100 in chart view

Crunching the numbers

Top of the list, naturally, is Neymar's £194.5m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 – and it's one of the most shocking transfers of all time, 'n' all.

Kylian Mbappe is second on the list – and the most expensive teenager of all time – while Liverpool's recent acquisition of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen ranks as the most expensive Premier League buy ever.

Neymar shocked the world when he moved to PSG (Image credit: Alamy)

The oldest transfers on the list remain Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kaka in 2009/10 to the Clasico giants, with Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid move of the early 2000s only recently wiped from the top 100.

Declan Rice ranks as the most expensive English player of all time with his 2023 move to Arsenal, with Gareth Bale the costliest Welshman, of course.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of the 100 most expensive transfers of all time, Benfica are the biggest beneficiaries, having raked in a whopping £407m on Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, Darwin Nunez and Ruben Dias – only one other club have made five sales in the top 100, and that's Borussia Dortmund, collecting £402m for Ousmane Dembele, Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Benfica are also the only club to date to have sold two players for £100m+ (Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid being the other).

Real Madrid have plenty of entries on the list, as you would expect - but are some way off top spot (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to buyers, Chelsea and Manchester United lead the list with 13 transfers each, Manchester City have 10 buys in the top 100, and Real Madrid have nine: over half the players on the list moved to the Premier League, and no one on the list moved to a team outside the so-called Big Six.

86 per cent of the list were transferred in the summer, leaving the remaining 14 per cent winter window moves: Philippe Coutinho's switch from Liverpool to Barcelona remains the biggest-ever winter transfer and incidentally, the biggest transfer fee received by a Premier League side from an overseas club.

Six players appear on the list more than once: only two players appear three times – Neymar and Romelu Lukaku – with the pair ranked no.1 and no.2 and respectively for cumulative transfer fees.

71 per cent of the top 100 transfers have been moves for players aged 21 to 25, with Manchester United linked to the youngest and oldest: Leny Yoro's Old Trafford transfer is the only 18-year-old on the list, while Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest – though not for joining or leaving United. His move to Juventus from Real Madrid for £103.5m in 2018 came when he was 33.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus in 2018 makes him the oldest entrant to the top 100 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ready for some more trivia? Lovely. Nicolas Pepe is the most expensive African player of all time, although that is much to his chagrin... and to Arsenal's.

South Korean international Kim Min-Jae is the most expensive Asian player of all time: he moved from Napoli to Bayern Munich for €50m in 2023 (though Wirtz' move to Merseyside toppled him from the top 100). North America has just one representative in the top 100 transfers list, meanwhile, via USA international Christian Pulisic's move from Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019.