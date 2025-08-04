The 100 most expensive football transfers of all time
So, what are the most expensive football transfers of all time? There's around £7bn worth of transfer spending in the top 100, with the deals going as far back as 2001
The most expensive football transfers of all time are huge fees, routinely running to figures far in excess of what you or any of us at FourFourTwo would have in our wallets on a day-to-day basis.
It's astonishing to think that a mere eight years ago, a £100 million transfer was unheard of: then came 2017, shattering that barrier, and now, we've seen over ten deals reach that eye-watering sum. Which begs the question: in today's footballing landscape, what is a player truly worth?
One compelling way to gauge a player's market value is by examining the historical transfer fees themselves. Below, you'll find a definitive list of the 100 most expensive football transfers of all time, ranked from the most expensive footballer of all time downwards. All figures are presented in pounds sterling, with exchange rates applied as necessary at the time of the transfer. Please note, these figures have not been adjusted for inflation.
The top 100
Fee
Player
Age
Nation
From
To
Season
Window
1
£194.51m
Neymar
25
🇧🇷
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
2017/18
Summer
2
£159.22m
Kylian Mbappe
19
🇫🇷
Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
2018/19
Summer
3
£118.29m
Philippe Coutinho
25
🇧🇷
Liverpool
Barcelona
2017/18
Winter
4
£118.29m
Ousmane Dembele
20
🇫🇷
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
2017/18
Summer
5
£106.94m
Florian Wirtz
22
🇩🇪
Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool
2025/26
Summer
6
£111.53m
Joao Felix
19
🇵🇹
Benfica
Atletico Madrid
2019/20
Summer
7
£105.92m
Eden Hazard
28
🇧🇪
Chelsea
Real Madrid
2019/20
Summer
8
£105.22m
Antoine Griezmann
28
🇫🇷
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
2019/20
Summer
9
£103.49m
Cristiano Ronaldo
33
🇵🇹
Real Madrid
Juventus
2018/19
Summer
10
£103.13m
Enzo Fernandez
22
🇦🇷
Benfica
Chelsea
2022/23
Winter
11
£101.39m
Declan Rice
24
🏴
West Ham United
Arsenal
2023/24
Summer
12
£101.01m
Jack Grealish
25
🏴
Aston Villa
Manchester City
2021/22
Summer
13
£100.87m
Moises Caicedo
21
🇪🇨
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
2023/24
Summer
14
£98.26m
Jude Bellingham
20
🏴
Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid
2023/24
Summer
15
£97.14m
Romelu Lukaku
28
🇧🇪
Inter Milan
Chelsea
2021/22
Summer
16
£85.83m
Paul Pogba
23
🇫🇷
Juventus
Manchester United
2016/17
Summer
17
£85.77m
Gareth Bale
24
🏴
Tottenham
Real Madrid
2013/14
Summer
18
£83.68m
Cristiano Ronaldo
24
🇵🇹
Manchester United
Real Madrid
2009/10
Summer
19
£82.61m
Harry Kane
30
🏴
Tottenham
Bayern Munich
2023/24
Summer
20
£82.61m
Randal Kolo Muani
24
🇫🇷
Eintracht Frankfurt
Paris Saint-Germain
2023/24
Summer
21
£80.97m
Antony
22
🇧🇷
Ajax
Manchester United
2022/23
Summer
22
£78.26m
Josko Gvardiol
21
🇭🇷
RB Leipzig
Manchester City
2023/24
Summer
23
£78.26m
Neymar
31
🇧🇷
Paris Saint-Germain
Al-Hilal
2023/24
Summer
24
£76.28m
Harry Maguire
26
🏴
Leicester City
Manchester United
2019/20
Summer
25
£75.49m
Frenkie de Jong
22
🇳🇱
Ajax
Barcelona
2019/20
Summer
26
£75.00m
Matthijs de Ligt
19
🇳🇱
Ajax
Juventus
2019/20
Summer
27
£74.73m
Neymar
21
🇧🇷
Santos
Barcelona
2013/14
Summer
28
£74.21m
Romelu Lukaku
24
🇧🇪
Everton
Manchester United
2017/18
Summer
29
£74.17m
Virgil van Dijk
26
🇳🇱
Southampton
Liverpool
2017/18
Winter
30
£73.57m
Gonzalo Higuain
28
🇦🇷
Napoli
Juventus
2016/17
Summer
31
£73.07m
Jadon Sancho
21
🏴
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United
2021/22
Summer
32
£72.45m
Darwin Nunez
23
🇺🇾
Benfica
Liverpool
2022/23
Summer
33
£71.78m
Dusan Vlahovic
22
🇷🇸
Fiorentina
Juventus
2021/22
Winter
34
£71.64m
Arthur Melo
24
🇧🇷
Barcelona
Juventus
2020/21
Summer
35
£71.11m
Kai Havertz
21
🇩🇪
Bayer Leverkusen
Chelsea
2020/21
Summer
36
£70.77m
Kepa Arrizabalaga
23
🇪🇸
Athletic Club
Chelsea
2018/19
Summer
37
£70.15m
Lucas Hernandez
23
🇫🇷
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
2019/20
Summer
38
£70.15m
Nicolas Pepe
24
🇨🇮
Lille
Arsenal
2019/20
Summer
39
£70.13m
Victor Osimhen
21
🇳🇬
Lille
Napoli
2020/21
Summer
40
£69.60m
Hugo Ekitike
23
🇫🇷
Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool
2025/26
Summer
41
£68.53m
Wesley Fofana
21
🇫🇷
Leicester City
Chelsea
2022/23
Summer
42
£68.19m
Aurelien Tchouameni
22
🇫🇷
Monaco
Real Madrid
2022/23
Summer
43
£67.65m
Rasmus Hojlund
20
🇩🇰
Atalanta
Manchester United
2023/24
Summer
44
£65.84m
Luis Suarez
27
🇺🇾
Liverpool
Barcelona
2014/15
Summer
45
£65.25m
Victor Osimhen
26
🇳🇬
Napoli
Galatasaray
2025/26
Summer
46
£65.25m
Bryan Mbeumo
25
🇨🇲
Brentford
Manchester United
2025/26
Summer
47
£65.22m
Kai Havertz
24
🇩🇪
Chelsea
Arsenal
2023/24
Summer
48
£65.17m
Jhon Duran
21
🇨🇴
Aston Villa
Al-Nassr
2024/25
Winter
49
£64.88m
Romelu Lukaku
26
🇧🇪
Manchester United
Inter Milan
2019/20
Summer
50
£63.69m
Thomas Lemar
22
🇫🇷
Monaco
Atletico Madrid
2018/19
Summer
51
£63.64m
Ruben Dias
23
🇵🇹
Benfica
Manchester City
2020/21
Summer
52
£63.48m
Julian Alvarez
24
🇦🇷
Manchester City
Atletico Madrid
2024/25
Summer
53
£63.48m
Omar Marmoush
25
🇪🇬
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
2024/25
Winter
54
£62.80m
Matheus Cunha
26
🇧🇷
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United
2025/26
Summer
55
£61.87m
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
27
🇸🇪
Inter Milan
Barcelona
2009/10
Summer
56
£61.38m
Rodri
23
🇪🇸
Atletico Madrid
Manchester City
2019/20
Summer
57
£60.90m
Luis Diaz
28
🇺🇾
Liverpool
Bayern Munich
2025/26
Summer
58
£60.87m
Dominik Szoboszlai
22
🇭🇺
RB Leipzig
Liverpool
2023/24
Summer
59
£60.43m
James Rodriguez
23
🇨🇴
Monaco
Real Madrid
2014/15
Summer
60
£60.43m
Angel Di Maria
26
🇦🇷
Real Madrid
Manchester United
2014/15
Summer
61
£60.22m
Casemiro
30
🇧🇷
Real Madrid
Manchester United
2022/23
Summer
62
£59.97m
Riyad Mahrez
27
🇩🇿
Leicester City
Manchester City
2018/19
Summer
63
£59.67m
Mykhaylo Mudryk
22
🇺🇦
Shakhtar Donetsk
Chelsea
2022/23
Winter
64
£59.67m
Alexander Isak
22
🇸🇪
Real Sociedad
Newcastle United
2022/23
Summer
65
£59.65m
Kaka
27
🇧🇷
Milan
Real Madrid
2009/10
Summer
66
£59.38m
Mateo Retegui
26
🇮🇹
Atalanta
Al-Qadsiah
2025/26
Summer
67
£59.25m
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
23
🇬🇪
Napoli
Paris Saint-Germain
2024/25
Winter
68
£58.87m
Mason Mount
24
🏴
Chelsea
Manchester United
2023/24
Summer
69
£58.45m
Achraf Hakimi
22
🇲🇦
Inter Milan
Paris Saint-Germain
2021/22
Summer
70
£57.83m
Alvaro Morata
24
🇪🇸
Real Madrid
Chelsea
2017/18
Summer
71
£57.25m
Viktor Gyokeres
27
🇸🇪
Sporting
Arsenal
2025/26
Summer
72
£57.11m
Matthijs de Ligt
22
🇳🇱
Juventus
Bayern Munich
2022/23
Summer
73
£56.99m
Bruno Fernandes
25
🇵🇹
Sporting
Manchester United
2019/20
Winter
74
£56.99m
Joao Cancelo
25
🇵🇹
Juventus
Manchester City
2019/20
Summer
75
£56.95m
Aymeric Laporte
23
🇪🇸
Athletic Club
Manchester City
2017/18
Winter
76
£56.61m
Christian Pulisic
20
🇺🇸
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
2018/19
Winter
77
£56.52m
Goncalo Ramos
22
🇵🇹
Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain
2023/24
Winter
78
£55.86m
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
28
🇬🇦
Borussia Dortmund
Arsenal
2017/18
Winter
79
£55.66m
Marc Cucurella
24
🇪🇸
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
2022/23
Summer
80
£55.51m
Mohammed Kudus
24
🇬🇭
West Ham United
Tottenham
2025/26
Summer
81
£55.41m
Joao Pedro
23
🇧🇷
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
2025/26
Summer
82
£55.28m
Alisson
25
🇧🇷
AS Roma
Liverpool
2018/19
Summer
83
£55.24m
Luka Jovic
21
🇷🇸
Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Madrid
2019/20
Summer
84
£55.14m
Kevin De Bruyne
24
🇧🇪
Wolfsburg
Manchester City
2015/16
Summer
85
£55.05m
Martin Zubimendi
26
🇪🇸
Real Sociedad
Arsenal
2025/26
Summer
86
£54.77m
Edinson Cavani
26
🇺🇾
Napoli
Paris Saint-Germain
2013/14
Summer
87
£54.42m
Dominic Solanke
26
🏴
Bournemouth
Tottenham
2024/25
Summer
88
£54.38m
Dean Huijsen
20
🇪🇸
Bournemouth
Real Madrid
2025/26
Summer
89
£54.36m
Tanguy Ndombele
22
🇫🇷
Lyon
Tottenham
2019/20
Summer
90
£54.00m
Romeo Lavia
19
🇧🇪
Southampton
Chelsea
2023/24
Summer
91
£53.91m
Matheus Nunes
25
🇵🇹
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
2023/24
Summer
92
£53.42m
Anthony Elanga
23
🇸🇪
Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United
2025/26
Summer
93
£53.33m
Miralem Pjanic
30
🇧🇦
Juventus
Barcelona
2020/21
Summer
94
£53.07m
Naby Keita
23
🇬🇳
RB Leipzig
Liverpool
2018/19
Summer
95
£52.57m
Diego Costa
29
🇧🇷
Chelsea
Atletico Madrid
2017/18
Winter
96
£52.47m
Leny Yoro
18
🇫🇷
Lille
Manchester United
2024/25
Summer
97
£52.17m
Christopher Nkunku
25
🇫🇷
RB Leipzig
Chelsea
2023/24
Summer
98
£52.17m
Manuel Ugarte
22
🇺🇾
Sporting
Paris Saint-Germain
2023/24
Summer
99
£52.17m
Otavio
28
🇵🇹
Porto
Al-Nassr
2023/24
Summer
100
£52.17m
Malcom
26
🇧🇷
Zenit Saint-Petersburg
Al-Hilal
2023/24
Summer
The top 100 in chart view
Crunching the numbers
Top of the list, naturally, is Neymar's £194.5m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 – and it's one of the most shocking transfers of all time, 'n' all.
Kylian Mbappe is second on the list – and the most expensive teenager of all time – while Liverpool's recent acquisition of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen ranks as the most expensive Premier League buy ever.
The oldest transfers on the list remain Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kaka in 2009/10 to the Clasico giants, with Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid move of the early 2000s only recently wiped from the top 100.
Declan Rice ranks as the most expensive English player of all time with his 2023 move to Arsenal, with Gareth Bale the costliest Welshman, of course.
Of the 100 most expensive transfers of all time, Benfica are the biggest beneficiaries, having raked in a whopping £407m on Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, Darwin Nunez and Ruben Dias – only one other club have made five sales in the top 100, and that's Borussia Dortmund, collecting £402m for Ousmane Dembele, Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Benfica are also the only club to date to have sold two players for £100m+ (Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid being the other).
When it comes to buyers, Chelsea and Manchester United lead the list with 13 transfers each, Manchester City have 10 buys in the top 100, and Real Madrid have nine: over half the players on the list moved to the Premier League, and no one on the list moved to a team outside the so-called Big Six.
86 per cent of the list were transferred in the summer, leaving the remaining 14 per cent winter window moves: Philippe Coutinho's switch from Liverpool to Barcelona remains the biggest-ever winter transfer and incidentally, the biggest transfer fee received by a Premier League side from an overseas club.
Six players appear on the list more than once: only two players appear three times – Neymar and Romelu Lukaku – with the pair ranked no.1 and no.2 and respectively for cumulative transfer fees.
71 per cent of the top 100 transfers have been moves for players aged 21 to 25, with Manchester United linked to the youngest and oldest: Leny Yoro's Old Trafford transfer is the only 18-year-old on the list, while Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest – though not for joining or leaving United. His move to Juventus from Real Madrid for £103.5m in 2018 came when he was 33.
Ready for some more trivia? Lovely. Nicolas Pepe is the most expensive African player of all time, although that is much to his chagrin... and to Arsenal's.
South Korean international Kim Min-Jae is the most expensive Asian player of all time: he moved from Napoli to Bayern Munich for €50m in 2023 (though Wirtz' move to Merseyside toppled him from the top 100). North America has just one representative in the top 100 transfers list, meanwhile, via USA international Christian Pulisic's move from Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
