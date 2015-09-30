Everything went wrong in the first half, admits Cocu

Phillip Cocu was left to lament a game of two contrasting halves from his PSV team after they went down 3-2 to CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

CSKA led 3-0 at the break in the Champions League Group B clash, Ahmed Musa opening the scoring after eight minutes before Seydou Doumbia struck twice.

However, PSV responded impressively in the second half, Maxime Lestienne bagging two goals in quick succession to raise the possibility of an unlikely comeback.

Yet the Dutch champions - who had Santiago Arias sent off with 10 minutes remaining - were unable to find a late equaliser to rescue a point in Russia.

"Everything went wrong in the first half, the second half we showed our true face. So, my compliments for the second half," Cocu told PSV's official website.

"If you go in with a 3-0 deficit in the second half, then there is much to do.

"Even with ten men, you still get a chance to level the score, but unfortunately that did not happen."

Cocu was particularly disappointed that CSKA were allowed to get up a head of steam in an opening half that saw Doumbia miss a second penalty that would have put the hosts 4-0 ahead.

"The players were warned for the qualities of this team, so I find it a bit difficult to put this into perspective," he insisted.

"You should always ensure that you are ready for a competition.

"With the ball in the first half it was not so bad, but defensively and in the transition, it was anything but that."