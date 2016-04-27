Evra: Allegri has no time for idiots

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has no time for "stupid people", according to defender Patrice Evra.

Allegri has steered Juve to back-to-back Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and the final of the Champions League in a hugely impressive two-year spell in Turin so far.

Speculation has mounted over the future of the former AC Milan boss, with his contract due to expire next year, although he is expected to agree to an extension in the coming weeks.

And Evra is keen to continue working under a coach whose demands to his players are very clear.

"Allegri is an easy coach to understand as he doesn't like to work with stupid people," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He shows you the path and I realised who I was dealing with before our return leg against Borussia Dortmund last season. He showed us some of their passing plays and I saw all those things on the field. It was incredible as I never had a coach who did that."

Juve clinched the title on Monday after Roma's 1-0 victory over Napoli, becoming the first side in Serie A history to win five consecutive Scudetti for the second time.

Evra revealed he made a promise to the club when he joined in 2014 that he would deliver two titles, but the 34-year-old says no decision has yet been made over his future as he targets more success.

He continued: "I haven't made a decision yet. I've had two special years here, and once the season is over we will meet. There are no problems, it's a decision that I must make.

"Everyone said we were finished at the start of the season. We haven't yet realised what we've accomplished. I joined last season and I had a pact with the club: to be champions of Italy on two occasions. I'm very happy but there is still more to win."

Evra, who enjoyed remarkable success under Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, feels the pressure of delivering results at clubs of such stature can be difficult to live with.

"You have to respect the history of both teams," he added. "A draw here or at United is a problem. The shirt weighs on you. Did you see what happened at the start of the season?

"When you play for Juventus there is a lot of responsibility. You have to have personality more than just talent."