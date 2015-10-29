Evra: Juventus throwing away chance to make history

Patrice Evra has voiced his anger with Juventus' 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The loss represented Juve's fourth defeat in 10 Serie A games this term and Evra has admitted their attitude so far has not been good enough.

"I'm angry. When you play for this team you must always believe you can win the title every year," he told Sky Sport.

"This is clearly not the best time to talk about it, but when I wake up every morning, I tell myself I could be lucky enough to lift a fifth consecutive Scudetto.

"Instead, as it stands, we're currently throwing away this chance to make history. A message to my team-mates? Let's respect this shirt. We didn't do that in the first half against Sassuolo.

"Perhaps it's easier to speak about the game having not played in it, but as Gigi [Buffon] said, we didn't see the true Juventus against Sassuolo. You can't swing from the kind of display we produced against Atalanta to how we performed in the first half last night."

Juve, now 11 points behind leaders Roma, will be looking to return to winning ways against local rivals Torino at the weekend and Evra is determined to make amends for Wednesday's loss.

"I know that it's a derby game and that beating Juventus means as much as winning the league for Torino fans," he said.

"This isn't my philosophy. I want to win and all I can say is that our approach on Saturday will be spot on."