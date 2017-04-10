Ex-Arsenal captain Tony Adams appointed Granada head coach

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams has been appointed as the head coach of LaLiga strugglers Granada until the end of the season.

Granada have replaced Lucas Alcaraz with Adams after Sunday's 3-1 home defeat against Valencia left them 19th in the table, seven points from safety with seven games to play.

Adams, 50, who spent his whole playing career with Arsenal, winning four league titles, has previously managed Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth and Gabala.

This is his first managerial post since ending his role at Azerbaijan Premier League side Gabala in November 2011.

Adams is the vice-president of DDMC, the company of Granada's president John Jiang.

He has been working at Granada since last November, overseeing football operations, a role he also took on at Chinese Super League club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, another side owned by DDMC.