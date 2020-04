Ex-Cardiff player Peter Whittingham in hospital with head injuries after fall

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham is in hospital with head injuries following a fall.

The former England Under-21 international, who finished his career at Blackburn in 2018, suffered the injuries after an “accidental” fall at a pub in Barry.

“At around 10pm on March 7, South Wales Police were called to a licensed premises in Barry,” a police statement read.

Peter Whittingham in action for Cardiff against Portsmouth in the 2008 FA Cup final (Lewis Whyld/PA)

“A 35-year-old man from Penarth suffered a head injury as a result of a fall and remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

“At this stage there is no evidence or suggestion of a criminal act, and it appears the injury was caused by an accidental fall.

“Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.”

Peter Whittingham (right) played against Liverpool in the 2012 Carling Cup final (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nuneaton-born Whittingham began his career at boyhood club Aston Villa, where he made his debut in 2003 and went on to make 66 appearances.

Whittingham joined Cardiff in 2007 and played in both FA Cup and League Cup finals for the Bluebirds, as well as winning promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

He made 459 appearances and scored 98 goals for Cardiff, before finishing his career at Blackburn in 2018.

The English Football League sent a message of support to Whittingham, tweeting on their official account: “The thoughts of everyone at the EFL are with @CardiffCityFC legend Peter Whittingham.

The thoughts of everyone at the EFL are with @CardiffCityFC legend Peter Whittingham. We'd like to wish him a speedy and full recovery. 💙#EFLpic.twitter.com/DaOpt65IGi— EFL (@EFL) March 18, 2020

“We’d like to wish him a speedy and full recovery.”

Cardiff’s Welsh rivals Swansea also offered their support, tweeting: “Wishing former @CardiffCityFC midfielder Peter Whittingham a speedy recovery!

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Whittingham’s former Blackburn colleagues Bradley Dack, David Dunn and Elliott Bennett were among those to extend their support on social media.

We’d like to thank the football community for their messages in support of Peter and his family.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 18, 2020

Blackburn also tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Whitts!”

On their Twitter account, Cardiff said: “We’d like to thank the football community for their messages in support of Peter and his family.

“All of our thoughts are with them, as we ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”