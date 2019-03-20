Ex-Portsmouth, Southampton midfielder arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

Former Premier League midfielder Jhon Viafara has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, accrding to El Tiempo.

According to federal agencies in the United States, Viafara is part of a network that moves drugs to Central America and the U.S. with links to the notorious 'Clan del Golfo'.

Viafara & Co. are accused of sending over 5kg of cocaine to the United States, the report says.

The former Colombia international, who played 14 times in the Premier League for Portsmouth and 76 across two seasons at Southampton, has been arrested at the request of U.S. officials and will be transferred to Bogota while he awaits further proceedings.

Viafara played for Colombia from 2003-10 and earned 34 caps for Los Cafeteros, and was a Copa Libertadores winner with Once Caldas in 2004.

