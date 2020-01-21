Quiz! Can you name the only player from these nations to appear in the Premier League?

Aston Villa's striker crisis has come to an end: in steps Mbwana Samatta, who will become the first Tanzanian to don a Premier League shirt in its near 28-year history.

So that got us thinking - how many other players are there who are the only person from their nation to play in our glorious league?

Beware though: this isn’t easy, so good luck to the clever types who @ us on Twitter every day with their 100% scores. We've got your cards marked, sunshines.

We’ve stuck 10 minutes on the clock to help you out a bit, though. Below are representatives from nations including Albania, Equatorial Guinea and the Seychelles, featuring players with… let’s say mixed success from their top-flight travails. Three of them have played for Fulham, so that's nice.

When you’re done, tell us how you fared @FourFourTwo and we’ll retweet some of the best scores to see if they can be beaten. Then send it to some friends to see if they can do any better (of course they can't).

---

