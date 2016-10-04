Ex-Tottenham youngster wins £7m in damages

Former Tottenham player Radwan Hamed has won damages of around £7million after he was left brain damaged as the club "breached its duties" to him.

In 2006, scans showed the then 17-year-old had an abnormal heart, yet he was allowed to sign a professional contract before collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest in his next appearance.

The young striker's father claimed the injuries were a result of the negligence of Spurs' sports physicians, prompting a 10-year court battle.

Hamed was finally granted compensation in the region of £7m on Tuesday, with a solicitor, working on behalf of his family, then issuing a statement outside the High Court.

"Ten years ago, our son Radwan, then aged just 17, suffered a cardiac arrest whilst playing football for Tottenham Hotspur," it read.

"Our athletic, enthusiastic, ambitious, beautiful son was no longer able to walk or talk. He was blind – he had no idea who we were. The doctors advised that recovery was highly unlikely, if not impossible.

"Our shock, devastation and despair has never left us and never will. Tottenham’s doctor knew that Radwan might have a potentially fatal cardiac condition. That vital information was never shared with us or Radwan.

"Whilst today's settlement ends our painful crusade for justice for our son, it does not end his fight for recovery. That will never end.

"We were, and are, disappointed that Tottenham let our son down so badly and denied any wrongdoing for so very long. We are grateful beyond words for the recovery our son has made and continues to make."