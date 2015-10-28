Expecting Martial to match Henry is unfair, says Zidane

Former France international Zinedine Zidane feels it is unfair to expect Manchester United youngster Anthony Martial to match the achievements of Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Martial has put in a string of impressive performances since joining United from Monaco on deadline day of the close-season transfer window, earning early comparisons with countryman Henry due to his style of play.

However, Zidane has attempted to downplay expectations surrounding his young compatriot.

"Thierry is one of the greats, it is not fair to put that pressure on the kid [Martial]," Zidane told Shortlist.

"It is obvious he is full of ability and confidence, so it looks good for the future."

Manchester United allegedly paid Monaco an initial transfer fee of £36 million to secure the services of Martial, but Zidane believes the 19-year-old could prove to be a bargain in the long term.

"With transfer fees, what looks big now can look like nothing a few years down the line.

"People went crazy when Juventus paid all that money for Gianluigi Buffon – how could a goalkeeper be worth that much? Who can now look and say Buffon was anything other than one of the greatest buys ever?

"It's the same with Ronaldo – after all the goals, and all the trophies, who mentions the fee now?"