Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Zinedine Zidane quiz?

Zinedine Zidane celebrates after scoring a penalty for France against Portugal at Euro 2000

It's time for our latest FourFourTwo quiz and there a few players or managers less deserving of your time than Zinedine Zidane.

Not only was the French icon the best player of his era, winning a host of individual and team honours, he also had an edge to him, evident by his 2006 World Cup final red card - which would be his final act as a player.

Rather than count his millions, Zidane took to the dugout and carved out an exceptional second act as one of the game's leading managers at Real Madrid.

With more than 800 games played as a player and another 300 as a manager, there's plenty to go at in this quiz.

So it's over to you - how much can you remember about Zizou?

There's no time limit for this one and 10 testing questions to answer.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

