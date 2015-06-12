FA charges Arsenal for breaching agents regulations

The Football Association (FA) has charged Arsenal for breaching the agents regulations in their transfer of Calum Chambers from Southampton.

Chambers moved to the Emirates Stadium at the start of 2014-15, and made 23 Premier League appearances last season.

"Authorised agent Alan Middleton has also been charged for allegedly breaching The FA's Football Agents Regulations in relation to the same transfer," an FA statement read.

"Mr Middleton has until 17 June 2015 to respond to the charge.

"Arsenal have until 26 June 2015 after they requested more time to respond to the charge."