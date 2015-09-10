FA confirm Livermore will face no ban over cocaine use

The Football Association has confirmed that Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore will not face a ban for using cocaine.

Livermore was suspended by the FA in May after testing positive in the aftermath of a 2-0 at Crystal Palace, and was facing the prospect of a lengthy sanction.

However, the 25-year-old has avoided punishment "due to the specific and unique nature of the circumstances surrounding the case".

Livermore's failed test came in the aftermath of an inquest into the death of his young child in May 2014, with an independent regulatory commission's full written reasons accepting there were mitigating factors involved.

The FA added in its reasons: "The commission having carefully considered and taking into account all evidence relating to the circumstances and the degree of impairment in this case concludes that Mr Livermore was not negligent or at fault in any real sense.

"The unanimous view of the commission is that the proportionality principle is engaged in the present case such that given the circumstances, as they have been evidenced and found by the commission to exist, the imposition of any period of suspension would be wholly unjust and disproportionate. Indeed in the circumstances it would be unconscionable to impose any period of suspension.

"This decision is not intended to set a precedent. Each case must be considered on its merits and individual facts. It will be a very rare case that does not fall within the express sanctions provided under the Regulations and the World Anti-Doping Cope. This case however is a very rare case."

Livermore moved to the KC Stadium on a full transfer from Tottenham ahead of last season, following a successful loan spell in the 2013-14 campaign.

He made 35 league appearances last season as Hull were relegated to the Championship.