FA Cup Fourth Round competition Ts and Cs

WIN:FA Cup Fourth Round tickets to Watford v Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton v Newcastle



1. The Competition is organised by InBev UK Limited (Company number: 3982132), Porter Tun House, 500 Capability Green, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 3LS (the “Promoter”).

2. This Competition is open to all persons aged 18 or over resident in the UK, excluding the employees of Haymarket Publishers Ltd, the Promoter or their immediate families, associated agents, or anyone associated with the administration of this Competition.

3. The competition closes at 11am on January 25 2012 (the “Competition Period”).

4. One entry per person throughout the Competition Period.

5. To enter the competition and be in with a chance of winning the Prizes, participants should answer the following competition question: "Which future England managed led Tottenham to FA Cup glory in 1991?" a) Terry Venables b) Fabio Capello c) Glenn Hoddle (the “Competition Question”) on FourFourTwo within the Competition Period.

6. Participants should follow instructions on the competition mechanic provided on FourFourTwo, including age, postal address, telephone number and choice of game by the end of the Competition Period (the “Entry”).

7. 2 x participants who enter all details listed in paragraph 6 above correctly will be picked at random by an independent adjudicator (the “Winning Participant”). No responsibility will be accepted for any entry that is incomplete or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions in any way.

8. By entering this Competition, the participant will be deemed to have read and understood these Terms and Conditions and be bound by them and the requirements in any other promotional material.

9. The Promoter will take all reasonable steps to avoid disappointing participants.

10. The 2 x Winning Participants will receive a prize consisting of one ticket for them and one ticket for a guest to either Watford v Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road, Watford, WD18 0ER or Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United at Falmer Stadium, Village Stadium, BN1 9BL on January 27 and 28 2012 (the “Prize”). The Winning Participants and guests will be responsible for their travel arrangements and any related expenses including (but not limited to) insurance, food and drink.

11. There are four tickets available in total and they are split as follows: 2 tickets (1 x Winning Participant) in total for Watford v Tottenham Hotspur on January 27 2012 at Vicarage Road in the home end and 2 tickets (1 x Winning Participant) in total for Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United on January 28 2012 at Falmer Stadium in the home end.

12. Winning Participants may submit their preference for which match (Watford v Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United) they wish to attend in their Entry, however the ultimate decision as to which of these matches the Winning Participant will be receiving tickets for will be determined by FourFourTwo.

13. The 2 x Winning Participants must be free and available on either January 27 or 28 2012 to attend their chosen FA Cup Fourth Round match.

14. The Winning Participants will have their tickets posted to them in advance of the match. Tickets will be sent from Mischief PR by Royal Mai