How to watch Spurs vs Man City: Live streams, TV coverage as Thomas Frank faces pressure to turn Premier League fortunes around

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City today as Spurs host Pep Guardiola's men in Sunday's standout game. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham vs Man City key information • Date: Sunday 01 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Tottenham's Champions League form has been quite the opposite to their Premier League endeavours this season.

Thomas Frank's side are safely through to the last-16 of the competition, after securing a top-eight finish with a win over Frankfurt in midweek.

But with City next up, something will have to change domestically, with a tricky set of games to come.

Pep Guardiola's men are hot on the heels of leaders Arsenal, and will want to keep up that pressure with a win in North London on Sunday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Spurs vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Tottenham vs Man City on TV in the UK?

Tottenham vs Man City is Sunday's bumper game and follows three 2pm kick-offs earlier in the day.

You can watch the game live and in full on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Tottenham vs Man City in the US

Tottenham vs Man City is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Man City through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Tottenham vs Man City from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Tottenham vs Man City: Premier League preview

Tottenham's Premier League season continues to go from bad to worse, after their latest 2-2 draw with Burnley.

At home, it's even worse, with only Wolves boasting a poorer record on their own patch so far in 2025/26.

That statistic doesn't bode well, given City are next up in North London, with the Cityzens chasing down rivals and current table-toppers Arsenal.

The good news is Dominic Solanke is back, and amongst the goals, although Spurs did lose Pedro Porro recently, and Micky van de Ven is also touch-and-go.

City have recorded back-to-back 2-0 wins on home soil over the past week, with Wolves and Galatasaray both put to the sword.

Erling Haaland continues to find the net on a ridiculous basis, scoring his 27th goal in 33 games against the Turkish side in midweek.

Nico O'Reilly operated in the Rodri role at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, meaning he could do the same against Spurs.

Elswhere, Oscar Bobb is closing in on a move to Fulham, and Omar Marmoush will want to kick on following his goal against Rob Edwards's side last weekend.

Tottenham vs Man City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham 1-4 Man City

City will want to put another marker down as they continue to chase Arsenal. We think it'll be plain sailing for Pep and his side.