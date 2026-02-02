Every signing made by Premier League clubs in January transfer window 2026

Premier League clubs have been at it again over the past month, buying and selling players to reshape their squads for the second half of the season.

While some teams, like Aston Villa, have been particularly active in the market, others have elected to keep their powder dry, choosing not to engage in the winter window madness.

Here, FourFourTwo has every move completed by each Premier League team during the month of January - and a little bit of February.

Arsenal

IN

None

OUT

Ethan Nwaneri - Olympique de Marseille (loan)

Oleksandr Zinchenko - AFC Ajax

Aston Villa

IN

Tammy Abraham - Besiktas

Alysson - Gremio

Douglas Luiz - Juventus (loan)

OUT

Donyell Malen - AS Roma (loan)

Evann Guessand - Crystal Palace (loan)

Yasin Ozcan - Besiktas (loan)

Tammy Abraham is back at Villa Park for a second spell

AFC Bournemouth

IN

Rayan - Vasco da Gama

Alex Toth - Ferencvaros

Christos Mandas - Lazio (loan)

Fraser Forster - Free Agent

OUT

Antoine Semenyo - Manchester City

Romain Faivre - AJ Auxerre (loan)

Julian Araujo - Celtic (loan)

Bournemouth unveil new striker signing Rayan (Image credit: AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Brentford

IN

Kaye Furo - Club Brugge

OUT

Paris Maghoma - Norwich City

Myles Peart-Harris - Oxford United

Matthew Cox - Shrewsbury (loan)

Yunus Konak - Oxford United (loan)

Gustavo Nunes - Swansea City (loan)

Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba - West Bromwich Albion (loan)

Brighton and Hove Albion

IN

Pascal Gross - Borussia Dortmund

OUT

Eirin Cashin - Blackburn Rovers (loan)

Do-young Yoon - FC Dordrecht (loan)

Facundo Buonanotte - Leeds United (loan)

Ibrahim Osman - Birmingham City (loan)

Jeremy Sarmiento - Middlesbrough (loan)

Diego Coppola - Paris FC (loan)

Tom Watson - Millwall (loan)

Brajan Gruda - RB Leipzig (loan)

Burnley

IN

James Ward-Prowse - West Ham United (loan)

OUT

Luca Koleosho - Paris FC (loan)

Hannes Delcroix - FC Lugano

Oliver Sonne - Sparta Prague (loan)

Michael Obafemi - Blackpool (loan)

🍿 Burnley's new signing videos are the best in the business. No debate. pic.twitter.com/PyPpZDfv4xJanuary 29, 2026

Chelsea

IN

None

OUT

Raheem Sterling - Free Agent

Kendry Paez - River Plate (loan)

Raheem Sterling is a free agent after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace

IN

Evann Guessand - Aston Villa (loan)

Brennan Johnson - Tottenham Hotspur

OUT

Marc Guehi - Manchester City

Naouirou Ahamada - AJ Auxerre

Owen Goodman - Barnsley (loan)

Romain Esse - Coventry City (loan)

Everton

IN

None

OUT

Harry Tyrer - Cardiff City

Fulham

IN

Oscar Bobb - Manchester City

OUT

Adama Traore - West Ham United

Luke Harris - Wycombe Wanderers (loan)

Oscar Bobb has joined Fulham from Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds United

IN

Facundo Buonanotte - Brighton and Hove Albion (loan)

OUT

Jack Harrison - Fiorentina (loan)

Liverpool

IN

None

OUT

None

Manchester City

IN

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace

Antoine Semenyo - AFC Bournemouth

OUT

Oscar Bobb - Fulham

Stefan Ortega - Nottingham Forest

Claudio Echeverri - Girona (loan)

Manchester City won the race for Marc Guehi's signature (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United

IN

None

OUT

Harry Amass - Norwich City (loan)

Toby Collyer - Hull City (loan)

Newcastle United

IN

None

OUT

Harrison Ashby - Bradford City (loan)

Joe White - Bradford City (loan)

Antonito Cordero - Cadiz (loan)

Nottingham Forest

IN

Lorenzo Lucca - Napoli (loan)

Stefan Ortega - Manchester City

OUT

Arnaud Kalimuendo - Eintracht Frankfurt (loan)

Man City's back-up stopper Ortega is now a Nottingham Forest player (Image credit: Alamy)

Sunderland

IN

Jocelin Ta Bi - Maccabi Netanya

Melker Ellborg - Malmo

OUT

Jay Matete - MK Dons

Joe Anderson - Barrow

Blondy Nna Noukeu - US Boulogne

Timothee Pembele - Le Havre (loan)

Dan Neil - Ipswich Town (loan)

Arthur Masuaku - RC Lens (loan)

Aji Alese - Portsmouth (loan)

Anthony Patterson - Millwall (loan)

Leo Hjelde - Sheffield United (loan)

Dan Neil bid an emotional farewell to his boyhood club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur

IN

Conor Gallagher - Atletico Madrid

Souza - Santos

OUT

Brennan Johnson - Crystal Palace

Kota Takai - Borussia Monchengladbach (loan)

Manor Solomon - Fiorentina (loan)

Min-hyeok Yang - Coventry City (loan)

Dane Scarlett - Hibernian (loan)

West Ham United

IN

Taty Castellanos - Lazio

Pablo - Gil Vicente

Adama Traore - Fulham

Keiber Lamadrid - Deportivo La Guaira (loan)

OUT

Lucas Paqueta - Flamengo

Luis Guilherme - Sporting CP

Andy Irving - Sparta Prague

Guido Rodriguez - Valencia

Niclas Fullkrug - AC Milan (loan)

Callum Marshall - VfL Bochum (loan)

Kaelan Casey - Leyton Orient (loan)

James Ward-Prowse - Burnley (loan)

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta rejoined Flamengo last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

IN

None

OUT

Marshall Munetsi - Paris FC (loan)

Fer Lopez - Celta Vigo (loan)

Tawanda Chirewa - Barnsley (loan)

Ki-Jana Hoever - Sheffield United (loan)