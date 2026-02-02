Every signing made by Premier League clubs in January transfer window 2026
FourFourTwo compiles a list of every transfer in and out completed by each Premier League club during the winter window
Premier League clubs have been at it again over the past month, buying and selling players to reshape their squads for the second half of the season.
While some teams, like Aston Villa, have been particularly active in the market, others have elected to keep their powder dry, choosing not to engage in the winter window madness.
Here, FourFourTwo has every move completed by each Premier League team during the month of January - and a little bit of February.
Arsenal
- IN
- None
- OUT
- Ethan Nwaneri - Olympique de Marseille (loan)
- Oleksandr Zinchenko - AFC Ajax
Aston Villa
- IN
- Tammy Abraham - Besiktas
- Alysson - Gremio
- Douglas Luiz - Juventus (loan)
- OUT
- Donyell Malen - AS Roma (loan)
- Evann Guessand - Crystal Palace (loan)
- Yasin Ozcan - Besiktas (loan)
AFC Bournemouth
- IN
- Rayan - Vasco da Gama
- Alex Toth - Ferencvaros
- Christos Mandas - Lazio (loan)
- Fraser Forster - Free Agent
- OUT
- Antoine Semenyo - Manchester City
- Romain Faivre - AJ Auxerre (loan)
- Julian Araujo - Celtic (loan)
Brentford
- IN
- Kaye Furo - Club Brugge
- OUT
- Paris Maghoma - Norwich City
- Myles Peart-Harris - Oxford United
- Matthew Cox - Shrewsbury (loan)
- Yunus Konak - Oxford United (loan)
- Gustavo Nunes - Swansea City (loan)
- Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba - West Bromwich Albion (loan)
Brighton and Hove Albion
- IN
- Pascal Gross - Borussia Dortmund
- OUT
- Eirin Cashin - Blackburn Rovers (loan)
- Do-young Yoon - FC Dordrecht (loan)
- Facundo Buonanotte - Leeds United (loan)
- Ibrahim Osman - Birmingham City (loan)
- Jeremy Sarmiento - Middlesbrough (loan)
- Diego Coppola - Paris FC (loan)
- Tom Watson - Millwall (loan)
- Brajan Gruda - RB Leipzig (loan)
Burnley
- IN
- James Ward-Prowse - West Ham United (loan)
- OUT
- Luca Koleosho - Paris FC (loan)
- Hannes Delcroix - FC Lugano
- Oliver Sonne - Sparta Prague (loan)
- Michael Obafemi - Blackpool (loan)
Chelsea
- IN
- None
- OUT
- Raheem Sterling - Free Agent
- Kendry Paez - River Plate (loan)
Crystal Palace
- IN
- Evann Guessand - Aston Villa (loan)
- Brennan Johnson - Tottenham Hotspur
- OUT
- Marc Guehi - Manchester City
- Naouirou Ahamada - AJ Auxerre
- Owen Goodman - Barnsley (loan)
- Romain Esse - Coventry City (loan)
Everton
- IN
- None
- OUT
- Harry Tyrer - Cardiff City
Fulham
- IN
- Oscar Bobb - Manchester City
- OUT
- Adama Traore - West Ham United
- Luke Harris - Wycombe Wanderers (loan)
Leeds United
- IN
- Facundo Buonanotte - Brighton and Hove Albion (loan)
- OUT
- Jack Harrison - Fiorentina (loan)
Liverpool
- IN
- None
- OUT
- None
Manchester City
- IN
- Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace
- Antoine Semenyo - AFC Bournemouth
- OUT
- Oscar Bobb - Fulham
- Stefan Ortega - Nottingham Forest
- Claudio Echeverri - Girona (loan)
Manchester United
- IN
- None
- OUT
- Harry Amass - Norwich City (loan)
- Toby Collyer - Hull City (loan)
Newcastle United
- IN
- None
- OUT
- Harrison Ashby - Bradford City (loan)
- Joe White - Bradford City (loan)
- Antonito Cordero - Cadiz (loan)
Nottingham Forest
- IN
- Lorenzo Lucca - Napoli (loan)
- Stefan Ortega - Manchester City
- OUT
- Arnaud Kalimuendo - Eintracht Frankfurt (loan)
Sunderland
- IN
- Jocelin Ta Bi - Maccabi Netanya
- Melker Ellborg - Malmo
- OUT
- Jay Matete - MK Dons
- Joe Anderson - Barrow
- Blondy Nna Noukeu - US Boulogne
- Timothee Pembele - Le Havre (loan)
- Dan Neil - Ipswich Town (loan)
- Arthur Masuaku - RC Lens (loan)
- Aji Alese - Portsmouth (loan)
- Anthony Patterson - Millwall (loan)
- Leo Hjelde - Sheffield United (loan)
Tottenham Hotspur
- IN
- Conor Gallagher - Atletico Madrid
- Souza - Santos
- OUT
- Brennan Johnson - Crystal Palace
- Kota Takai - Borussia Monchengladbach (loan)
- Manor Solomon - Fiorentina (loan)
- Min-hyeok Yang - Coventry City (loan)
- Dane Scarlett - Hibernian (loan)
West Ham United
- IN
- Taty Castellanos - Lazio
- Pablo - Gil Vicente
- Adama Traore - Fulham
- Keiber Lamadrid - Deportivo La Guaira (loan)
- OUT
- Lucas Paqueta - Flamengo
- Luis Guilherme - Sporting CP
- Andy Irving - Sparta Prague
- Guido Rodriguez - Valencia
- Niclas Fullkrug - AC Milan (loan)
- Callum Marshall - VfL Bochum (loan)
- Kaelan Casey - Leyton Orient (loan)
- James Ward-Prowse - Burnley (loan)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- IN
- None
- OUT
- Marshall Munetsi - Paris FC (loan)
- Fer Lopez - Celta Vigo (loan)
- Tawanda Chirewa - Barnsley (loan)
- Ki-Jana Hoever - Sheffield United (loan)
