FA Cup fourth-round draw in full
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has thrown up some intriguing ties, including holders Arsenal v Burnley.
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is:
West Brom or Bristol City v Peterborough United
Eastleigh or Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United
Arsenal v Burnley
Derby County v Manchester United
Huddersfield Town or Reading v Walsall
Exeter City or Liverpool v West Ham
Wycombe Wanderers or Aston Villa v Manchester City
Shrewsbury Town v Sheffield Wednesday
Nottingham Forest v Watford
Carlisle United or Yeovil Town v Everton
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Oxford United v Newport County or Blackburn Rovers
Ipswich Town or Portsmouth v AFC Bournemouth
Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur or Leicester City
Bury or Bradford City v Hull City
Northampton Town or MK Dons v Chelsea
The ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 29 January to Monday 1 February 2016
