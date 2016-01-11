FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup is:

West Brom or Bristol City v Peterborough United

Eastleigh or Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United

Arsenal v Burnley

Derby County v Manchester United

Huddersfield Town or Reading v Walsall

Exeter City or Liverpool v West Ham

Wycombe Wanderers or Aston Villa v Manchester City

Shrewsbury Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest v Watford

Carlisle United or Yeovil Town v Everton

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Oxford United v Newport County or Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich Town or Portsmouth v AFC Bournemouth

Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur or Leicester City

Bury or Bradford City v Hull City

Northampton Town or MK Dons v Chelsea

The ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 29 January to Monday 1 February 2016