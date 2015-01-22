FA Cup Preview: Blackburn v Swansea

The Welsh club travel to Ewood Park to face Championship side Rovers on Saturday fresh from their heaviest home defeat since 1991.

Diego Costa and Oscar each grabbed first-half braces as Chelsea ran riot at the Liberty Stadium.

And Emnes, who started Swansea's 6-2 win at Tranmere in round three of the FA Cup, is keen to make amends.

"It would be nice to have a run in the cup," the 26-year-old Dutchman told Swansea's official website.

"We did well in the last round, scored a few goals and we're looking forward to Saturday after what happened against Chelsea.

"That was a disappointing result and hopefully we can put it right this weekend.

"We couldn't dwell on it, we wanted to move on quickly and put it right for ourselves and for the fans."

The cup win over Tranmere is the only victory of the year so far for Swansea, who have failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches.

However, Emnes added: "We're not doing too badly in the league. We could be higher than ninth, but we're still in the FA Cup and hopefully we can go far and make it a good season.

"We know what Blackburn are going to do, and we need to focus on our own game.

"It won't be easy, but if we show the right mentality then hopefully we'll win the game."

Garry Monk's side will be without winger Wayne Routledge, who is expected to be out for a month after injuring his calf against Chelsea, while captain Ashley Williams is also likely to miss the game with a shoulder injury.

In better news for the Swans, winger Jefferson Montero and central midfielder Leon Britton returned to training this week after respective hamstring and groin injuries.

Fit-again defender Tommy Spurr could come into contention for Blackburn, while striker Rudy Gestede may also start after missing last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic amid speculation over his future.

"Whoever gets the shirt will go out and give their best for Blackburn Rovers," said Rovers manager Gary Bowyer.

"They all want to play, they are desperate to play, it is a shame that we can only put 11 out there.

"It hasn't been very often that we've been in this position where we've nearly got a fully-fit squad."