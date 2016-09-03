FA has 'huge problem' - Neville slams former official Halsey's claim

Gary Neville claims the Football Association (FA) and Premier League have a "huge problem" after former top-flight official Mark Halsey suggested he had been told to lie about his in-game decision making.

Halsey, who retired from refereeing at the end of the 2012-13 season, was responding to a question on Twitter regarding the FA's charge on Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero for an elbow on West Ham's Winston Reid.

City appealed against Aguero's three-match ban but the FA rejected their application, with Halsey suggesting referee Andre Marriner may have been asked to lie about his view of the clash between Aguero and Reid.

"I have been in that situation when I have seen an incident and been told to say I haven't seen it," Halsey posted.

He later followed up: "To be fair to the FA… it's not them. It comes from within the PGMOL [Professional Game Match Officials Limited]."

Highlighting the exchange in a series of tweets, Neville wrote: "Mark is that not corrupt!! I'd like to know who told you to say that!!!

"I've spoken with Mark. Verified the statement. Huge problem!!!

"@FA and @premierleague think you have a major issue on your hands!!"

