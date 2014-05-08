FA propose B teams in the Football League

English football's governing body outlined the potential changes in the Chairman's England Commission Report, released on Thursday.

The proposals suggest creating a fifth tier of the Football League - League Three - which would include Premier League B teams, as well as the top sides from the Conference.

FA chairman Greg Dyke, the man driving forward the reforms, feels the introduction of B teams would allow England's young stars to play regular, competitive football with a view to progressing into the national team.

"We want to continue to have the best foreign players playing in England and to strengthen the quality and excitement of the Premier League and the rest of English club football," he said.

"But we also want to develop ways of giving more English boys the best chance of achieving their potential by enabling them to play football at the very highest level.

"We believe that this is not only in the best interests of the national team and the young English players themselves but also in the interests of the professional football clubs who are spending millions of pounds on youth development programmes and are currently getting only a very limited return on their investment.

"We recognise that making changes in football is often a slow and difficult process but we urge those in the football world to consider our proposals constructively and with open minds.

"We urge them to balance the specific, narrowly-defined concerns of their particular club or league with what will be of the most benefit to the game overall, to the development of young English players and to the success of the England team."