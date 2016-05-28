FA warns Brentford's Judge after doping breaches

Brentford midfielder Alan Judge has been reprimanded by the Football Association (FA) after being found guilty of breaching anti-doping regulations.

Judge denied an FA charge after a prohibited amount of Salbutamol - a medicine that aids the respiratory system - was found in the 27-year-old's body and "not considered to be an intended therapeutic use of the substance".

But an FA statement on Saturday revealed that the charge had been proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on May 25.

Judge has therefore been "warned as to his future conduct, issued with a reprimand and will be target tested for the next two years", the statement added.

The Republic of Ireland international, who made his debut for his country in March but missed out on Martin O'Neill's initial squad for Euro 2016, took the substance via an asthma inhaler.