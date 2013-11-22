FA will not take action over Taylor tweet

Taylor has been the subject of an FA investigation after he appeared to mock team-mates Massadio Haidara, Papiss Cisse, Moussa Sissoko and Vurnon Anita earlier this month by posting a controversial image on his Twitter account.

The picture featured Anita in addition to three other black men and was captioned by Taylor, who wrote: "It's good to see you guys smiling."

Taylor's tweet came as a response after Haidara had made light of the defender's efforts to learn French, although the centre-back later apologised for his actions and deleted the post.

Former England Under-21 international Taylor has not been punished on this occasion, but the FA have issued a reminder to the 27-year-old regarding his responsibilities when using social media.

An FA statement read: "The FA has issued a reminder to Mr Steven Taylor of Newcastle United FC in respect of the public nature of social networking websites, and the risk of postings being taken out of context, following a post he made to Twitter of four pictures on 15 November.

"Steven Taylor has confirmed to The FA that the four pictures he posted on his Twitter account were sent to him by Massadio Haidara.

"One picture was of Mr Haidara himself, one was of Vurnon Anita, and the other two were selected by Mr Haidara as "lookalikes" of Papiss Cisse and Moussa Sissoko. These facts have also been confirmed by Mr Haidara.

"In these circumstances, The FA will take no further disciplinary action in respect of this matter."