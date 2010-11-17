Fabianski: I didn't need to bounce back

The Polish stopper shrugged off his blunder against Newcastle United to claim the plaudits in a hard-fought victory at Molineux, before a string of saves towards the end of the Gunners' 2-1 win at Everton ensured another three-point haul away from home.

And Fabianski insists that his form has been good.

"To be honest I have been playing for some time and not been looking bad in goal," said the 25-year-old.

"I was not happy about what happened against Newcastle but overall I have still felt in good shape."

The Gunners' keeper sees the experience as all part of the learning curve and believes his run in the side is helping him to improve.

"I was not thinking about 'bouncing back from Newcastle' and was only focused on having a good game here and helping the team.

"I think I'm getting experience which is really important for a keeper and the experience is helping me to prepare for another game."

The next task for Fabianski will be fending off the challenge of Manuel Almunia when the 33-year-old Spaniard returns to full fitness, but the younger shot-stopper is unconcerned.

"I don't know what will happen when Almunia is fit but I will keep doing my best and helping the team and we will see what happens."

By Adam Bate