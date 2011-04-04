Fabregas involved in car accident

The Spanish international later used his Twitter account to tell fans: "You probably heard that I had a car accident this morning. I'm absolutely fine, nothing to worry about. These things happen."

The accident occurred on the A41 road in Hendon, north west London, about 15 miles (28kms) from the club's training ground at London Colney.

"Police were called at 9:53 am this morning to reports of a collision between two cars on the A41," a spokesman for London's Metropolitan Police said.

"No one required hospital treatment. Just a prang."