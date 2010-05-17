Fabregas keen to resolve future quickly

The Spaniard recently fuelled speculation that he could leave the Gunners for the Nou Camp this summer after once again revealing that he will eventually swap the Emirates Stadium outfit for the Catalan giants.

He told Marca: “If I decide to leave Arsenal, it will be to wear the shirt of Barcelona. I don't know when this will happen though. I'm very happy at Arsenal. I'm in no hurry to leave the club.

"I want to make a decision about my future before the start of the World Cup. It's impossible to perform at a tournament like the World Cup if you're not fully focused on the sporting aspects of the game. I don't want to be distracted by transfer talk."

Fabregas has become Arsenal’s most valuable player in recent years.

But with the Gunners having failed to win a trophy since 2005, many fear that the 23-year-old - who joined the North London side in 2003 and is contracted with them until 2014 - may have finally lost patience with the club's lack of success.

"I'm still an Arsenal player. It would be a lack of respect to discuss a transfer now. No candidates for the Barcelona presidency have approached me, so I don't feel used."

Despite no official approach, Barcelona playmaker and international team-mate Xavi has admitted that he would love his countryman to make the move to Spain.

"Yes, I’d love for him to join us," he said in The Sun.

“He’s a very close friend of mine and a footballer with Barcelona’s DNA."

By Owen Edwards

