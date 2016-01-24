Fabregas 'nearly' back to best form

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes he is nearing a return to his strongest form after helping the Premier League champions to a 1-0 win at Arsenal.

Fabregas has come in for criticism this season as Chelsea have struggled badly in their title defence, the Spain international failing to live up to the high standards he set on his return to the division in 2014-15.

The ex-Arsenal man was on the right side of the result at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with Per Mertesacker sent off in the 18th minute before Diego Costa netted the winner five minutes later.

"I'm nearly there, I'm feeling very sharp," Fabregas told Sky Sports. "My brain is much quicker than the last few months, I struggled a bit.

"I don't know why [it left], but the sharpness is back. Under pressure I'm much more in control, I'm not shaky, but of course my team-mates make it easier for me.

"But in the last year I'm in the best form right now, yes."

Fabregas' captain John Terry paid tribute to his team's battling qualities as they recorded back-to-back away victories to climb above West Brom into 13th.

"We're delighted with the win," he said. "They're a very good side. I thought we dealt with it very well.

"Everyone is beating everyone still, it's a tough league this year. If we can put a good run of games together and show the fighting spirit we have done, we're not writing anything off.

"We'll keep fighting in the league until there's no points left to play for."