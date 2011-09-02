Fabregas saddened by Arsenal defeat

Arsene Wenger’s side were brushed aside by a ruthless Manchester United as Wayne Rooney’s hat-trick contributed towards the Red Devils’ eight goals.

But Fabregas - who left Emirates Stadium for childhood team Barcelona in mid-August - conceded that he was downtrodden following the result, but still believed that his former side could bounce back to form.

"I watched the match against Manchester United on television and it was difficult," he told El Mundo Deportivo.

"I suffered during this match and especially because of the enormous rivalry between the clubs.

"But I am convinced that the squad will improve for the next matches.

"I will always have important feelings with the Gunners. I am a fan through the good and bad moments."

The Spaniard also complimented Arsene Wenger, who he praises as being his mentor throughout his time at Emirates Stadium.

"I hope that I can transfer the lessons Wenger has taught me to my new work at Barca," he said. "I will always be grateful to the coach."



By Elliott Binks