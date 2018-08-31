Fabregas still out as Sarri admits Abraham could leave Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri thinks a possible exit for Tammy Abraham will be Chelsea's only transfer business on Friday.

Clubs from the Bundesliga, LaLiga and Ligue 1 can still sign players from England before their transfer windows close, despite the Premier League's deadline for signing players having passed on August 9.

Chelsea striker Abraham has been linked with a possible move to Bordeaux and Aston Villa and Sarri admits he could leave in order to secure regular first-team football.

"We don't need anything at the moment," he told a news conference. "Out? I don't know. Maybe Tammy. It's up to him.

"I'm not able to guarantee him a spot at the moment. If he wants to remain, I'm very happy with him. He's very young for a striker, he can improve more. It's up to him."

It appears unlikely Abraham will be involved against Bournemouth on Saturday even if he stays at Chelsea beyond the Friday deadlines across Europe.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas will also miss the game at Stamford Bridge, with Sarri confirming he is still unable to train fully because of a knee problem.

"The situation is the same as last week. Cesc is still out. We hope next week he will be able to work on the pitch," he said.

"I'm sure the injury is not serious, but he has pain from the knee. It's a bit strange but nothing serious, but the pain is still there, so for him now it's impossible to run on the pitch."

N'Golo Kante has been used in a more attacking role in Sarri's first three Premier League matches in charge and the former Napoli boss admits he has been surprised by the France star's ability.

"My opinion is that Kante is a great midfielder, and I think that he is able to play in every position in my midfield," he said. "It's not a problem for him. But I was surprised from the technical qualities of Kante."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe described Sarri as one of the world's best coaches, and spent time with him in Italy when he was in charge of Empoli between 2012 and 2015.

Sarri likewise predicts Howe will have a big future in English football and expects a tough test on Saturday.

"Eddie came to Empoli four years ago for three or four days, and we stayed in Empoli together for three or four days," he said. "Last season with Napoli, we went to Bournemouth for a friendly match, so we stayed together for three or four days. I know him very well.

"He is a very interesting young coach. I think he will make a mark in the English football in the future.

"They are very dangerous opponents for us, I think, because they are well organised, they are dangerous in counter-attacks, so I think the match will be very difficult for us. But I think that we want to be in control of the match. We want to try to gain points."