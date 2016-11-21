Fabregas, Terry and Batshuayi feature in Chelsea Under-23 win

Cesc Fabregas, John Terry and Michy Batshuayi featured for Chelsea's Under-23s against Southampton on Monday, with the latter netting a double in a 3-2 win.

The trio, who are all struggling for first-team minutes, were on the bench for Sunday's 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough, which took Antonio Conte's side to the top of the Premier League.

And they were not the only well-known names in the Blues' line-up at a rain-lashed Cobham, with Kurt Zouma and Marco van Ginkel also appearing.

With Conte watching on, Fabregas – who has made only one start in the league this season – assisted Batshuayi to cancel out Olufela Olomola's opener.

That combination produced the same outcome in the second half after the hosts had again fallen behind, Batshuayi – a close-season signing from Marseille – deftly curling home.

It was left to Van Ginkel to win it late on, with Terry having been withdrawn 19 minutes from time.

Conte has offered differing forms of assurance to the three apparent fringe players this season.

In October he warned Terry the veteran would receive no special treatment, but insisted he was "an important player", while just last week he suggested Fabregas' future was at Stamford Bridge.

Last month the Italian said he had "full confidence" in Batshuayi, who scored in a 2-1 win over Watford in August.