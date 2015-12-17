Fabregas thanks axed Mourinho

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has thanked Jose Mourinho after he departed the club by mutual consent on Thursday.

The 52-year-old paid the price for the defending champions' nine defeats from 16 Premier League matches in 2015-16.

Fabregas has repeatedly insisted he and the players had support for Mourinho, despite the disastrous results and rumours of dressing-room discontent.

Following Mourinho's exit from Stamford Bridge, the Spain international paid tribute to the former Real Madrid coach.

"Thank you for all you have done for me," he wrote on Instagram.

"I owe you a lot and we will all miss you. Good luck in the future and I know you will be back soon."

Mourinho lured Fabregas back to the Premier League when he signed the former Arsenal star from Barcelona in June 2014.