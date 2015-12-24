Fabregas thanks Nevin for clarification

Cesc Fabregas has thanked former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin for clearing up his stance of the Spaniard's involvement in Jose Mourinho's dismissal from the London club.

Nevin was adjudged to have outed Fabregas on BBC radio as one of the players who sabotaged Mourinho.

But as reports on Monday emerged that Fabregas was ready to take legal action following Nevin's comments, Nevin claimed he was misunderstood and denied he had intended to implicate Fabregas in Mourinho's Chelsea exit.

"I'm pleased that Pat Nevin and the BBC have now apologised and corrected their comments," Fabregas stated in a post on his official Instagram account, alongside a picture of the Chelsea crest.

"I can reiterate that I had an exceptionally good relationship with Jose Mourinho as I will aim to have with any coach that I play for.

"The football club is more important than any one player. We have all let the manager and club down this year as a collective unit. We will get this right of that I am sure.

"With all your help we can put this period behind us and make @chelseafc great again."

Fabregas was booed as Chelsea got back to winning ways in a 3-1 win against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge and will hope for a better reception when his side takes on Watford on Boxing Day.