Falcao relieved to end wait for Champions League goal

Radamel Falcao is targeting more goals for Monaco after ending a six-year wait to score in the Champions League during Wednesday's win over CSKA Moscow.

The 30-year-old scored twice in the first half of the 3-0 win after Valere Germain had put the home side ahead at Stade Louis II.

Falcao, whose last goals in the competition came for Porto in February 2010, was relieved to make his mark and wants to sustain his goalscoring form in Saturday's Ligue 1 clash with Nancy.

"We're very happy with the victory and we'll try to defend first place," he said.

"I've never played in the Champions League for Monaco. They were my first two goals with Monaco and it was a good win for the team.

"I hope to score more for my team. The most important thing is that Monaco achieve their objectives.

"I feel good physically at the moment, I played 70 minutes at a good rhythm. I hope to continue on Saturday."

Monaco's win has put them two points clear at the top of Group E with two matches to play.