Falcao returns for Monaco

Radamel Falcao has been named in the Monaco squad to face Montpellier after a month out with a head injury.

The Colombia international returned to training this month, but has still not played a competitive match since he took a heavy blow to the head in the 4-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice on September 21.

Reports in France claimed Falcao underwent a brain scan on Thursday to determine whether he had fully recovered from concussion and was therefore able to face Montpellier in Friday's clash at Stade Louis II.

The former Manchester United loanee has seemingly been given the all-clear to play, with head coach Leonardo Jardim naming him in his 19-man squad for the match.

Monaco, who sit third in Ligue 1, have only won two of their five games in all competitions during Falcao's absence.