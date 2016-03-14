Falcao reveals China snub as he targets run in Chelsea side

Radamel Falcao has revealed he turned down lucrative offers from China and is desperate to deliver for Chelsea during the final few weeks of the season.

Injury problems have restricted the Colombia international to just nine Premier League appearances for the champions, and he has not played a minute of action since the defeat to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 31.

The 30-year-old has said he rejected the chance to move to Asia in the past year and now feels ready to prove his worth under Guus Hiddink after putting his latest fitness nightmare behind him - though he accepts his long-term future is up in the air.

"It's true that I had two different offers from Chinese football, but I stayed in England in order to give myself the opportunity," he told El Tiempo. "To go there would have been the easiest way, because it was a great offer. But I wanted to stay.

"People have the right to their opinions and I know that my career is public, just as I know that everything can change in football. It's true that you can't always win, you have to keep working and believe that the situation will be better in future.

"I'm thinking about what I can do at the club before May. I'm not looking beyond that. Staying depends on many things, not only me. So I try to give my best in training in order to get an opportunity, but things will be analysed when decisions have to be made."

Explaining his lack of football in the past four months, Falcao said: "I suffered an overload in my quad, on November 3. In December I returned to training and was ready to play the game against [Manchester] United on December 28, but the day before I had a recurrence of a muscle injury.

"It was decided that, in order to avoid any mistakes or put on any pressure, and to ensure a complete recovery, that we would take time and the necessary measures in order for the muscle to be 100 per cent recovered.

"I think so [I'm ready to play]. I'm sure they'll consider me this week. I feel good and on the level of the team. I have to go step by step, keep calm and be prudent."

Chelsea's next game is at home to West Ham United on Saturday.