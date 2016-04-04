Family spirit the key to Leicester's title bid - Ulloa

Leonardo Ulloa thinks Leicester City's family spirit is the key to their Premier League title bid after they beat Southampton 1-0 on Sunday move seven points clear at the top of the table.

Claudio Ranieri's men now require just four more wins from their last six league matches to become only the sixth club to win the Premier League title.

Wes Morgan headed in the game's only goal to seal a fifth 1-0 victory from Leicester's last six top-flight matches, with Ulloa particularly pleased for the defender.

"I am so happy for him because he deserved that," the striker told Foxes Player. "He's a very good guy, he's the captain and he's like a brother.

"Not only for me, but for the whole team he's very good and it’s great that he made the goal. I hope he can score more goals for us because we need everyone.

"I think the team is like that. We are like a family. We train every day and stay together on the pitch. We enjoy staying together and fighting together.

"It's our philosophy. Not just for the play, it's in the changing room and at the training ground – we are together. I think that is key as to why we are top of the league right now."

Leicester are back in action when they face struggling Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next Sunday.