Fan protest keeps Milan players, staff stuck

Milan's ultras - their main supporter groups - blocked the exit for the team's bus after the match having seen their side extend their winless streak in Serie A to five games and did not let the players leave until Kaka and Christian Abbiati came out to speak to them.

Despite playing over a half against just 10 Genoa players, following Thomas Manfredini's 36th-minute red card for the visitors, Milan were unable to clinch victory in front of their home fans.

Mario Balotelli failed to convert from the spot after he was fouled in the box by Manfredini, which saw the Genoa defender sent off, while Milan had 39 shots but were unable to beat visiting goalkeeper Mattia Perin after Kaka had given the hosts the lead in just the fourth minute.

A ninth-minute penalty from Alberto Gilardino was enough for Genoa to clinch a draw and after yet another frustrating result, Milan's fans booed the home side at the final whistle and then protested outside the stadium.

During the protest, the ultras reportedly chanted 'shame on you', 'we're waiting for you with sticks' and 'these brats don't know what sacrifice is' but, after passing on their disappointment to Kaka and Abbiati, they dispersed.

The end of the protest also meant Genoa's visiting fans could leave the stadium as they were held back for their own safety until the Milan ultras left.