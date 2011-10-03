Fan shot ahead of Avellaneda derby

The shooting took place in the street three hours before the start of the high-risk match, for which some 1,200 police officers were on duty. La Nacion reported on its website that the fan had been taken to hospital but his life was not in danger. The match ended 1-1.

Boca Juniors continued their march towards the league title with a 1-0 win over Tigre at the Bombonera thanks to an own goal from defender Diego Castano, who turned the ball into his own net in the 15th minute.

With the Apertura championship just past the halfway mark, Boca are five points clear of promoted Atletico Rafaela, who beat Lanus 2-1 at home on Saturday, and six in front of Racing.

"It's been a long time since the Boca people were [as happy as] this," playmaker Juan Roman Riquelme told reporters after the home side extended their unbeaten run to 20 matches.

"We scored early and then controlled the second half better than the first."

Boca, who last won the league title in the 2008 Apertura, have conceded only two goals and taken 24 points in their 10 matches so far. They are 10 points ahead of title holders Velez Sarsfield, who won last season's Clausura championship.

Racing took a first minute lead through striker Gabriel Hauche in the "clasico de Avellaneda" which has become the season's biggest derby in the absence of the "superclasico" between Boca and relegated arch-rivals River Plate.

Striker Facundo Parra equalised for Independiente at the Cilindro, Racing's ground in the Buenos Aires suburb of Avellaneda.