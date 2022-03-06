Fan violence in Mexican top flight leads to injuries and suspension of fixtures

Fan violence spilled onto the field forcing the suspension of Saturday’s top-flight match between Queretaro and Atlas FC in Mexico.

The Liga MX contest at Estadio Corregidora was abandoned midway through the second half, with at least 22 people thought to have been injured.

Other matches continued on Saturday despite the violence, before all of Sunday’s fixtures were suspended.

Fans clashed in the stands and on the pitch (Eduardo Gomez Reyna/AP)

Mexican football authorities and both clubs condemned the violence, promising full investigations.

“The Mexican Football Federation regrets and condemns the events that occurred this afternoon at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro, in the match between Queretaro and Atlas,” read a Mexican Football Federation statement.

“Football must be a space of healthy coexistence where any type of violence is inadmissible.

“The FMF will monitor and assist in the investigation process with the corresponding instances so that those responsible are sanctioned in an exemplary manner.”

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola insisted any breakdown in stadium security would be investigated swiftly.

Fans clash during the match between Queretaro and Atlas (Sergio Gonzalez/AP)

“Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner,” Arriola posted on Twitter.

“The safety of our players and fans is a priority.”

Queretaro insisted they would cooperate fully with all investigations.

“We roundly condemn the events that occurred at Estadio Corregidora,” read a club statement.

“We are in full communication and coordination with the authorities so that they can act quickly against anyone responsible.

“As an institution we condemn violence of any kind.”

An injured man is helped amid violence between Queretaro and Atlas fans in Mexico (Eduardo Gomez Reyna/AP)

Atlas echoed those calls, insisting football must be able to promote family values.

“Atlas FC regrets and disapproves of the events that took place in Estadio Corregidora,” read the Atlas statement.

“Soccer must be an ally to promote values and fun for the whole family.

“We request the pertinent authorities, the Liga BBVA MX and the FMF, to investigate thoroughly and reach the ultimate consequences, determining the responsibilities of those who are involved, and applying the full force of the law.”