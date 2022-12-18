Fans are RAGING over controversial World Cup final penalty

Lionel Messi has put Argentina 1-0 up in the World Cup final – but there's some controversy over how.

Angel Di Maria was brought down in the penalty area by Ousmane Dembele, with the Barcelona winger pleading his innocence to the referee. There was no intervention from the video assistant referee, however, as Messi calmly slotted the ball home.

"No VAR" has been trending on Twitter (opens in new tab), however, with many fans believing that the penalty was a dive from Di Maria. The now-Juventus star was on hand to double the lead not long after, converting an incredible team move to catch the French on the break. In truth, the current holders hadn't yet got into second gear in the showpiece, allowing their opposition far too much time on the ball.

FIFA is so shameless. Di Maria trips on the back of his foot and start falling then Dembele tackles and touches him but he was already falling smh pic.twitter.com/039SMe0oLHDecember 18, 2022 See more

While debate will rage on about whether the spot-kick should have been given, it put Messi a goal ahead of Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot. It also meant that Messi has scored in every round: the group stage, the last-16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and now the final.

France headed into this World Cup final hoping to be the first team since 1962 to have retained the trophy. Back then, Brazil won back-to-back World Cups with Pele starring, while Les Bleus, led by Kylian Mbappe, have rediscovered their golden form of four years ago at just the right moment.

Argentina headed into this World Cup final hoping to land their third-ever title and become the second-most successful South American side at the tournament outright, pipping Uruguay. Uruguay also have two World Cups.