Favre takes over as Puel and Nice part ways

Nice have appointed Lucien Favre as their new head coach, replacing Claude Puel, who left by mutual consent earlier on Tuesday.

Despite a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1 this season, Nice and Puel decided to part ways, with Favre signing a three-year deal.

"Lucien Favre is the new coach of Nice! The Swiss technician is committed to three years, and will be officially presented late Wednesday afternoon," a statement read.

Favre resigned from his post at Borussia Monchengladbach in September, having lost the opening five games of 2015-16.

Officiel : Lucien Favre est le nouvel entraîneur de l’ ! May 24, 2016

Puel, who was appointed by Nice in 2012, guided the club to fourth in his final season, securing Europa League football for 2016-17, inspired by the rejuvenated Hatem Ben Arfa, who scored 17 Ligue 1 goals last season, but is not expected to extend his one-year contract.

Success has not tempted the club or Puel to extend his stay, as confirmed in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"We had planned to meet once the season was completed, with a cool head and clear ideas to take stock and discuss the future," it read.

"At the end of this turn of rich and constructive overview, we took, by common consent, the decision not to continue working.

"Our common history ends today with deep respect. And with job satisfaction. We lived four seasons of intense emotions, and took considerable pleasure to jointly develop the sports project at Nice.

"We are so grateful to each other for this great human and sporting adventure that began in 2012.

"While a page is turned, Nice and Claude Puel, true to their ambitions, wish the best for the future."