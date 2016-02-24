Fekir steps up ACL recovery with Euro 2016 in sight

Nabil Fekir has stepped up his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury as he bids to be fit for Euro 2016.

The Lyon playmaker ruptured his right ACL during his first start for France in a friendly against Portugal in September, and it was feared he could be in danger of missing the tournament on home soil.

However, Fekir returned to training with the ball on Tuesday, raising hopes he could play for Lyon before the end of the season and force his way into Didier Deschamps' squad.

Fekir enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2014-15, being named Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year after scoring 13 goals in 34 appearances to help Lyon finish second behind Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old started this season in superb form too, scoring four goals in four Ligue 1 games before sustaining the injury.