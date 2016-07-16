Fenerbahce cancel Lyon friendly amid Turkey coup

Fenerbahce have cancelled Saturday's friendly with Lyon, following an attempted coup in Turkey.

On Friday, a faction of the nation's armed forces tried to seize power, which led to 161 people being killed, according to the country's Prime Minister, amid gunfire and explosions in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Fener, who were Super Lig runners-up behind Besiktas last season, were due to play Ligue 1 side Lyon at their Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday.

However, the club released a statement confirming that the match had been cancelled.

"Preparations for the new season today (July 16 2016) were due to take place in our stadium at 21:45," the statement read.

"The Olympique Lyon match was cancelled due to the events on the agenda."