Fenerbahce issue warning to fans

Fenerbahce have called on supporters to be on their best behaviour ahead of a UEFA Champions League qualifier against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Turkish giants host Shakhtar in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Tuesday.

However, with a poor track record when it comes to the conduct of their fans, Fener are well aware that UEFA will be quick to act should crowd trouble occur.

"As it has been very well known, during the UEFA matches that we had played in the season 2012/2013, our club was exposed with sanctions and penalties due to significant discipline and security violation circumstances," read a statement on the club's website.

"Due to the violations mentioned, UEFA made the decision of excluding our club out of its competitions and the sanction has been postponed on condition of not occurring again.

"It should not be forgotten that any incident that could occur against the spirit of sport will cause such significant financial and spiritual damage to our club.

"We kindly ask our fans to show sensitivity to the issue and just support to our team."