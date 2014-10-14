Ferdinand charged over comment on Twitter

The tweet in question has not been disclosed by the governing body, but a statement did reveal that the post included a reference to gender.

"Queens Park Rangers defender Rio Ferdinand has been charged by The FA for misconduct in relation to a comment he made via social media," it read.

"It is alleged the comment posted on his twitter account was abusive and/or indecent and/or insulting and/or improper.

"It is further alleged that this breach is aggravated pursuant to FA Rule E3(2) as it included a reference to gender.

"The player has until Tuesday 21 October 2014 to respond to the charge."

Ferdinand has made seven Premier League appearances for QPR since joining the Loftus Road club during the close-season.