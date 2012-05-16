Ferdinand set to be snubbed by Hodgson

The Times reported that when asked on Tuesday night, after Manchester United's 4-1 friendly win over an Irish Premier League Select XI in Belfast, whether Hodgson had left the 33-year-old out of the squad, Ferdinand said: "Yes."

Ferdinand, who has struggled with a back injury, last played for England in a 2-2 draw with Switzerland in June, 2011.

The 23-man squad is due to be named at 12:00 GMT after which Hodgson will hold a news conference at Wembley Stadium.

British media also reported that right-back Kyle Walker, 21, is out of contention due to a broken toe which has required injections for him to finish the season with Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City defender Micah Richards and Stoke City striker Peter Crouch are also expected to be omitted from the 23-man party, while Liverpool front-man Andy Carroll is set to be picked.

England have been drawn in Group D alongside Ukraine, Sweden and France for the tournament being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine which starts on June 8.