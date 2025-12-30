Is Chelsea vs Bournemouth on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge
Enzo Maresca's side have slipped down the table in recent weeks and will hope to get back on track against Bournemouth - here's how to watch the Premier League contest
Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth today as the Blues host Andoni Iraola's side at Stamford Bridge.
FourFourTwo is here with all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025
• Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET
• Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal
Chelsea were dealt a late hammer blow after being beaten late on against Aston Villa.
A quickfire double from substitute Ollie Watkins cancelled out Joao Pedro's opener, with Enzo Maresca's men left to rue missed opportunities.
Bournemouth were beaten yet again, meaning they are yet to win in over two months and have slumped down to 15th in the Premier League table as a result.
It also appears as if Antoine Semenyo is heading to Manchester City, with talk of his future increasing by the day.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the UK
Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.
The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.
Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the US
Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.
To do so, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as Sling, Fubo or YouTube TV.
Watch USA Network through Sling
There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. For USA Network, Sling is the cheapest, costing $50.99 for the Blue package.
How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.
Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth from anywhere
A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.
Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.
Get 74% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Stan Sport
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview
Chelsea lost against Aston Villa as Watkins' brace from the bench saw them defeated for the third time this month.
Cole Palmer again found it hard to get into his groove, with Pedro scoring from Reece James' set-piece delivery.
The Blues are now level on points with Manchester United and will hope for a much-needed win against Bournemouth.
Maresca has no fresh injury concerns, and it remains to be seen whether the Italian opts to rotate his side with winger Estevao chomping at the bit.
Bournemouth were battered by the Bees despite Semenyo's concelation strike, with Iraola's men having not won since October 26.
It's been a rocky period for a side that started the season so well, with the Cherries shipping goals like there's no tomorrow.
10 goals across December, and a further 12 in November, means things have to change and fast.
A trip to Stamford Bridge on paper looks tough, and haven't won against their next opponents in all competitions since 2019.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth
As mentioned, Bournemouth are shipping goals at a worrying rate and we fancy the Blues to get back to winning ways.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.