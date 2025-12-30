Is Chelsea vs Bournemouth on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth today as the Blues host Andoni Iraola's side at Stamford Bridge.

FourFourTwo is here with all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Chelsea were dealt a late hammer blow after being beaten late on against Aston Villa.

A quickfire double from substitute Ollie Watkins cancelled out Joao Pedro's opener, with Enzo Maresca's men left to rue missed opportunities.

Bournemouth were beaten yet again, meaning they are yet to win in over two months and have slumped down to 15th in the Premier League table as a result.

It also appears as if Antoine Semenyo is heading to Manchester City, with talk of his future increasing by the day.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the UK

Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the US

Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To do so, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as Sling, Fubo or YouTube TV.

Watch USA Network through Sling There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. For USA Network, Sling is the cheapest, costing $50.99 for the Blue package.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

Chelsea lost against Aston Villa as Watkins' brace from the bench saw them defeated for the third time this month.

Cole Palmer again found it hard to get into his groove, with Pedro scoring from Reece James' set-piece delivery.

The Blues are now level on points with Manchester United and will hope for a much-needed win against Bournemouth.

Maresca has no fresh injury concerns, and it remains to be seen whether the Italian opts to rotate his side with winger Estevao chomping at the bit.

Bournemouth were battered by the Bees despite Semenyo's concelation strike, with Iraola's men having not won since October 26.

It's been a rocky period for a side that started the season so well, with the Cherries shipping goals like there's no tomorrow.

10 goals across December, and a further 12 in November, means things have to change and fast.

A trip to Stamford Bridge on paper looks tough, and haven't won against their next opponents in all competitions since 2019.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

As mentioned, Bournemouth are shipping goals at a worrying rate and we fancy the Blues to get back to winning ways.